Woman killed, child injured in 2-vehicle crash west of Olds, Alta.
Highway 27 will remain closed while police investigate and traffic is being redirected.
Police say a truck pulling a travel trailer collided with a car at about 3:15 p.m.
A woman was killed and a child was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 27 west of Olds, Alta.
In a news release, police said a truck pulling a travel trailer collided with a car at about 3:15 p.m. on Highway 27, just east of Highway 766.
Highway 27 has been shut down and traffic is being redirected.
Olds is about 90 kilometres north of Calgary.
