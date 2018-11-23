Alberta registered nurses and nurse practitioners to prescribe drugs, order X-rays

Alberta's health minister says the province is expanding the ability of nurses to prescribe drugs and order X-rays.

Nurses will have to have extra education and authorization to be able to take on the additional medical responsibilities.

Sarah Hoffman says the government will bring in new rules that will allow registered nurses and nurse practitioners to prescribe drugs in travel clinics, as part of sexually transmitted infection programs and at workplace health and safety clinics.

Registered nurses will not be allowed to prescribe controlled drugs and substances.

Hoffman says nurse practitioners will also be able to set bone fractures.

The idea, Hoffman said, is to provide timely access to care, especially for home care patients and patients in long-term care.

"Definitely for rural and remote communities. Also for nurses who are working with patients who have a hard time with mobility. Having this ability to prescribe, I think, will make a big difference," she said.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman is joined by students of Mount Royal University’s nursing program for Friday's announcement. (Government of Alberta)

A 'milestone'

Dennie Hycha, president of the College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta, calls the changes a milestone for registered nursing.

"Albertans will actually have more access to medications and tests when they need them and when it's most appropriate," Hycha said.

Hoffman praised nurses for the vital role they play in health care.

"I'm proud our government is supporting nurses to use their front-line expertise and training to help Albertans get the care they need sooner and closer to home," she said in a release Friday.

The new regulations will come into effect in May 2019.