Five municipalities in southeast Alberta eye merger
Brooks, Bassano, Duchess, Rosemary and County of Newell want feedback on becoming a regional municipality
Five municipalities in southeast Alberta are considering a merger in order to save money.
Brooks, Bassano, Duchess, Rosemary and the County of Newell want public feedback on becoming a regional municipality.
The mayor of Brooks, Barry Morishita, believes bringing services under one umbrella could save between $8 million and $12 million per year.
"So we have five corporate entities that have five corporate responsibilities and so you have resources attached to doing all those five separately right now," he said.
"And we have some great examples of other regionalization things that have worked, like our water system is regionalized our solid waste, like our landfill, is regionalized."
Morishita also pointed out there are 32 elected officials for 25,000 people.
"So decision making in a group setting like that. I think you have efficiencies," he said.
Morishita says they want to hear from the public at meetings over the next few months and if there is consensus, the municipalities would ask the province to approve the new region.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Road toll critique odd to hear from carbon tax-supporting Notley, economist says
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | U.S. foundations funding Canadian anti-pipeline protests: fair or foul?
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
With files from Scott Dippel
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.