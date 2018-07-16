Calgary motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near Okotoks
Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a motorcycle collision near Okotoks Sunday afternoon.
Police don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors
Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a collision near Okotoks Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to the crash between a motorcycle and SUV around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 552 Highway W. and 274th Avenue W., northeast of Okotoks in the Municipal District of Foothills.
A 65-year-old man from Calgary driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman driving the SUV was transported to hospital so she could be assessed for injuries.
Police said they don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the incident.
Collision analysts attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
