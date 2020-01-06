Motorists warned to prepare for cold snap

The Alberta Motor Association is urging Albertans to take safety measures ahead of a cold snap in the forecast.

In February 2019, Alberta experienced wind chill values between –40 and –45, and most of southern and central Alberta were under extreme cold warnings issued by Environment Canada.

According to YYC Weather Records — a Twitter account run by computer scientist Rolf Campbell, who developed software to pull in Environment Canada data to create weather statistics — last winter featured the longest cold snap in the city since January 1998.

Albertans contacted roadside assistance a record number of times during the punishing deep-freeze, the AMA said in a Monday news release, and at the time cited more than 31,000 roadside assistance requests in two days. To put that figure in perspective, the AMA received 6,300 calls for that same stretch in 2018.

With temperatures in Calgary and Edmonton projected to drop into negative double-digits early this week, the AMA is offering tips to reduce the risk of emergency.

According to the AMA, these steps can help prevent an emergency situation:

Prior to driving, plug in your vehicle for at least four hours when the outdoor temperature is –15°C or below.

Always carry an emergency kit to help ensure your safety in the event of an unexpected breakdown. This should include things like a blanket, warm clothing, caution triangles, a flashlight, gloves and a folding shovel.

Clear off your vehicle thoroughly before leaving to ensure your lines of sight aren't obstructed by snow or ice.

If you have any doubts about your battery's health, consider alternate transportation until a test is completed or new battery is installed. This could save you from being stranded outdoors in extreme temperatures.

If your vehicle doesn't have a block heater, switching to synthetic oil will help the engine turn over.

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full and consider using gas-line antifreeze.

Swapping to winter tires will give you much better traction on snow and ice, reduce your stopping distance and provide much better control.

As winter weather arrives in earnest, the AMA is also encouraging Albertans to exercise more caution on the roads. They say that drivers should: