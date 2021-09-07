MLA pens dissenting letter for government's 'disparaging and accusatory tone' toward the unvaccinated

An Alberta MLA who criticized 16 of his colleagues for penning a letter of dissent against the United Conservative Party government's return to pandemic restrictions in April has now issued a critical letter of his own in support of the unvaccinated.

Peter Guthrie, MLA for Airdrie-Cochrane, which hugs the north and west edges of Calgary, says the government's recent announcement about renewed mask mandates and incentives for vaccinations adopted a "disparaging and accusatory tone towards unvaccinated individuals."

"People refusing COVID-19 shots were painted as culpable for creating challenges to the health-care system," he said of the Friday morning announcement.

Guthrie also argued against vaccine passports and apologized to constituents for supporting the government's promise earlier this year that the province was "open for good."

Letter 'confusing'

Guthrie's office declined an interview request and said they would let the letter speak for itself, but it's unclear what the MLA thinks should happen to stem the tide of hospitalizations.

"It was confusing," said Duane Bratt, a professor of political science at Mount Royal University, when asked about the letter.

"He talks about the importance of vaccination and then criticized the premier for criticizing the unvaccinated. Well, the stats back up what [Jason] Kenney said. You know, the vast majority of those hospitalized in the ICU for COVID are unvaccinated. This is a crisis of the unvaccinated."

On Friday, Kenney announced the return to mandatory masks in public spaces across the province in response to the delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic and nation-leading infections. It was later confirmed that testing and mandatory isolation — which were to be phased out — will remain in place.

Bratt argues the letter could indicate a broader sentiment in caucus and explain why the government was unable or unwilling to bring in a more forceful measures like a vaccine passport.

'Rights of individuals'

The MLA said in his letter that he is vaccinated but supports "the rights of individuals to choose for themselves, have control over their bodies, and have the right to maintain privacy in personal health matters."

Guthrie argues that creating division is unproductive and argues that the province should focus on incentivizing Albertans to get vaccinated, while also accusing it of sowing division for offering $100 gift cards for the unvaccinated to get their first shot.

The MLA wrote that the government's position on vaccine passports appears to be shifting with the announcement that there could be a QR code for Albertans to use in order to show vaccination status at venues requiring proof.

Guthrie said he doesn't support the move to passports because it "isolates individuals" and provides a "false sense of security" for the vaccinated.

"The belief that being double vaccinated and possessing a vaccine passport is equivalent to immunity is not accurate because the efficacy of the vaccines wanes over time," he wrote.

Increased hospital resources

Guthrie's solutions presented in the letter involve wage incentives for health-care employees, "increased use of rural facilities and the possible utilization of temporary private services" to deal with the crush of new cases.

The vast majority of hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals. The latest provincial numbers, released Friday, included 1,401 new cases, with 515 in hospital, 118 of them in ICU.

"The degradation of our public health system and the inability to react to an evolving situation is the issue at hand, not accusing individuals who are unvaccinated," wrote Guthrie.

Bratt said that kind of logic is faulty.

"That would be like saying we've got a whole bunch of people in hospital because of drunk driving, but let's not blame the drunk drivers," he said.

Guthrie previously criticized his colleagues for writing a letter telling their own government to rethink its approach to COVID-19 and establish benchmarks for restrictions — which the government eventually did — and to implement more regional approaches.