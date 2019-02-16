Helicopter carries Alberta missionaries to Port-au-Prince airport as aid workers find way out of Haiti

The first nine of 24 Alberta missionaries stranded in Haiti by ongoing protests and civil unrest were airlifted to the airport in Port-au-Prince early Saturday, and eight were able to get on a flight to Florida.

The remaining missionaries — in the country with the charity group Haiti Arise — are expected to be airlifted to the airport later in the morning to get on Florida-bound flights in the afternoon.

"They have to be at the Port-au-Prince airport before dark," James Roberts, vice-president of Haiti Arise, said from Calgary.

"I feel bad for the helicopter pilot. I'm getting some texts this morning. His office staff couldn't make it in because of the riots, so it's him and his safety guy, just those two. They're doing the best they can.

"We actually got bumped down the queue a little bit. It looks like they did one [group of Alberta missionaries] then they have to go pick someone else up, then they're coming back."

The last flight of the day departs from Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince at 5:16 p.m. MT — 7:16 p.m. in Haiti — headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"Whatever flights they can get on, they'll get out," said Roberts.

The cost of the evacuation for the whole group is about $6,900, which they are paying themselves.

They were supposed to leave their compound near Grand Goave — about 65 kilometres west of the capital — on Wednesday, however the ongoing protests meant ground travel was impossible as several of the main streets and roads are blocked or damaged.

​

In unrest centred mainly around the capital city, protesters are demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse over skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion dollar Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to the country.

"We got some reports from people coming out that it's starting to spread, so it may get dangerous in the bigger cities," said Roberts.

Alberta missionaries are all smiles as a helicopter arrived to take them about 65 kilometres from Grand Goave to Port-au-Prince so they could catch flights home. (Haiti Arise/Facebook)

On Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada issued an advisory warning against all non-essential travel to the country. On Thursday, it advised against all travel.

The Canadian Embassy in Haiti was also closed on Wednesday due to the unrest.

The group is safe at the compound, said Roberts, however there is concern about dwindling supplies like food, water and fuel.

Working in the country since 2002, Haiti Arise has three compounds near Grand Goave.

"We have a staff of just over 100 Haitian nationals," he said.

"We have a primary school with about 400 kids. We have an adult trade school with about 350 students. We have a medical clinic. We have a children's village with 18 rescued slave children. We have a legal aid clinic. We're building a birthing centre — we're there long-term."

Demonstrators run away from police who are shooting in their direction, as a car burns during a protest demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday. The protests have blocked access to the airport. (Dieu Nalio Chery/Associated Press)

Watching the violence and unrest unfold is "heartbreaking" for the group, said Roberts.

"We've been through the earthquake, we've been through hurricanes, we've been through the riots, and we see the progress that's made, then the progress that's given up," he said.

"That's the disheartening part."

Another group, Heart to Heart Children's Home based in Abbotsford, B.C., has a group of 12 medical personnel also staying near Grand Goave.

They are scheduled to leave on Feb. 20, but spokesperson Emily Banks says they are trying to depart earlier.

"We have three doctors, three support workers, one pharmacist and five registered nurses," she said.

"We have an orphanage there where we have just under 120 Haitian children, then we also have an elementary school that educates up to 700 children during the year."

The medical team has been offering mobile clinics in the area and will continue to help where they can while still there, said Banks.

"We have enough food and drinking water for them to be safe for the time being," she said.

"They hired numerous motorcycles to carry themselves and all of their equipment up into the mountains [on Friday] and they were able to treat just under 300 Haitian people who needed medical care. That's work they would have done anyway."

Helicopters were also being used to ferry a group of 100 Quebec tourists from a beach resort about 80 kilometres northwest of Port-au-Prince to the airport.

A group of 26 missionaries affiliated with La Bible Parle, a Christian group, were also supposed to return to Quebec Wednesday but are stuck in a village about 200 kilometres outside Port-au-Prince.