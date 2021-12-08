Skip to Main Content
Calgary·Breaking

Alberta premier asks justice minister to 'step back' over phone call to police chief

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has asked Justice Minister Kaycee Madu to step back from his ministerial duties as an independent review takes place.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage to act as justice minister during leave of absence

Jade Markus · CBC News ·
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks after the United Conservative Party annual meeting in Calgary on Nov. 21. On Monday Kenney said he has asked Justice Minister Kaycee Madu to step back from his ministerial duties (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press)

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has asked Justice Minister Kaycee Madu to step back from his ministerial duties while an independent review examines if there was interference in the administration of justice after Madu phoned the Edmonton police chief regarding a distracted driving fine.

The request follows a CBC News story Monday that revealed Madu had phoned Edmonton police chief Dale McFee to discuss a distracted driving charge he was issued on March 10, 2021. 

In a late-night announcement on Twitter, Kenney said that Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage will act as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General during Minister Madu's leave of absence.

 

The premier said he will be appointing an independent investigator to review relevant facts and determine whether there was interference in the administration of justice in this case. The findings of this review will be made public, he said. 

Kenney said that Madu told him that he did not ask to have the ticket rescinded, and it wasn't his intention to interfere in the case, and that he paid the ticket.

In a statement to CBC News Monday, prior to Kenney's announcement, Madu confirmed the incident and that he had already paid the ticket in full.

He said he called McFee because he wanted to ensure he was not being "unlawfully surveilled" following a controversy surrounding the Lethbridge Police Service.

At that time, the provincial government was preparing to step in after reports of unlawful surveillance and database searches conducted by Lethbridge officers on NDP MLA Shannon Phillips during her time as environment minister. 

Madu, who is Black, said he wanted to raise concerns around about racial profiling with the chief.

"Chief McFee assured me that that was most definitely not the case, and I accepted him at his word…to be abundantly clear, at no point did I request that the ticket be rescinded. I would never do that.

"However, in that particular call, I regret raising the issue at all with the Chief McFee," Madu said. 

McFee has confirmed that Madu did not ask to get out of the ticket, and that Madu expressed concern about people of colour being stopped by police and political tension with the Lethbridge Police Service.

With files from Elise von Scheel, Janice Johnston

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now