Alberta 'will face a mild recession in 2019' due largely to pipeline uncertainty, Conference Board forecasts

The Conference Board of Canada now predicts that Alberta's economy will shrink by 0.8 per cent this year, in large part due to uncertainty regarding pipelines.

"Alberta's economy will face a mild recession in 2019, but some areas are showing signs of improvement after a rough start to the year," says the organization's Summer Outlook report, released Tuesday.

In its Spring Outlook, released in May, the board had forecast the province's economic contraction at 0.1 per cent for the year.

But it now says things have worsened, although the contraction this year will be "not nearly as severe as the 2015–16 recession," and a rebound is expected next year.

The latest economic forecast for 2019 for each province. (Conference Board of Canada)

Construction and drilling will be "hit the hardest" this year, the report says, with declines of 10.4 per cent and 30.3 per cent, respectively, forecast for 2019.

"Both declines are in large part due to the position of companies in the oil and gas sector regarding the uncertainty regarding pipelines," it adds.

In the immediate term, the report says the "only chance of additional capacity being built at this time depends on whether the $3.7-billion government rail contract is successfully picked up by the private sector."

In particular, the report highlights the latest obstacle for the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline.

In June, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that state regulators must conduct a further review of the project because its environmental impact statement didn't address the possibility of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed.

'There will still be job creation'

If there's a silver lining to the province's economic forecast, the Conference Board says it's that job growth will continue in 2019, albeit at a subdued pace.

"Labour markets will feel the impact of the contraction in real GDP growth, but there will still be job creation," the report says.

That's due in part to the construction of new petrochemical complexes, which the report says will add "fire power to Alberta's economic engine despite its energy sector being clouded with uncertainty."

Productivity in Alberta's oil sector has 'skyrockted' in recent years, according to the report. (Conference Board of Canada)

Much of the job-cutting in the oil-and-gas sector has already been done during the depths of the 2015-16 recession, the Conference Board notes, leaving many major companies lean and highly productive in the current environment.

"With much of the turmoil concentrated in the energy sector, where output per worker has sky-rocketed in recent years ... the number of layoffs in the energy sector [in 2019] will not be significant."

The report forecasts that Alberta's economy will return to growth in 2020, with a two per cent expansion of GDP next year. That's down from a forecast of 2.7 per cent in its Spring Outlook of three months earlier.

Nationally, the latest report forecasts the Canadian economy will grow by 1.4 per cent this year and 1.8 per cent in 2020.