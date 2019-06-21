Alberta invests $3M to expand mental health drop-in, counselling programs

Alberta is investing $3 million to expand free courses and drop-in help for those struggling with mental health and addictions.

Associate Health Minister Jason Luan says the money will expand Recovery Colleges to five locations across the province.

The colleges offer courses and advice on practical coping and healing strategies on everything from getting a good night's sleep to dealing with procrastination and understanding harm reduction.

The courses are taught by people who have lived through mental health and addictions challenges.

Expanding beyond Calgary

The colleges began in Calgary a year ago and the $3 million will help the Canadian Mental Health Association operate others in Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge and Wood Buffalo.

Three sites are already operating and the Lethbridge and Red Deer ones are slated to open this fall.

"This (expansion) will give large access to many Albertans for this important resource to help them live full and satisfying lives," Luan told a news conference Friday.

"This innovative recovery college model is one of the ways we can all work together to make it easier for Albertans to get the support they need for their long-term recovery."