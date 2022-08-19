Mental health, addictions services receive $5M from Alberta government

The province is providing an additional $5 million to community-based programs to expand recovery-oriented mental health and addiction services, Alberta's associate minister of mental health and addictions, Mike Ellis, announced Friday.

The money is split among 27 organizations to build on their existing work.

Of the funding announced, $3 million will go to organizations that provide support for addiction recovery and mental health challenges. Organizations that specifically support children and youth mental health and wellness will receive $1.5 million. The remaining $500,000 will support culturally appropriate programs and services in Indigenous communities.

"Each organization has something different to offer people experiencing addiction and mental health challenges, but the goal is always the same: recovery," said Ellis.

"All of these organizations have a proven track record supporting people in the community to improve their mental health and their pursuit of recovery."

The Oxford House Foundation, which offers peer supports and addiction recovery housing, will receive $200,000 of the funding.

Executive director Earl Thiessen said it will help open 10 more pre-treatment beds — housing for those who are waiting for residential addiction treatment spaces.

"Many of those on waitlists never get the opportunity to receive the help they desperately need," said Thiessen. "Having support in place when taking these first steps into recovery … makes all the difference in a person's journey."

Ellis said supporting this program will allow Albertans to "seamlessly pursue treatment and recovery without being left in limbo."

Receiving the highest amount of additional funding, at $700,000, is Our Collective Journey, which offers peer supports for Albertans experiencing addiction issues, domestic violence and suicide ideation.

The full list of organizations receiving funding is:

Al Madinah Calgary Islamic Assembly.

Barrhead Association for Community Living.

Burden Bearers Counselling Society.

Calgary Silver Linings Foundation.

Calgary YMCA.

Catholic Social Services.

DeenStrong Foundation.

Dene Tha' First Nation.

Family Ties.

Grande Prairie Friendship Centre.

Grande Prairie Palliative Care.

Growing Families Society for East Rural Counties.

Hinton Adult Learning Society.

Impact Society.

Lloydminster Interval Home Society.

Métis Nation of Alberta.

Nepalese Community Society of Calgary.

Our Collective Journey.

Oxford House Foundation of Canada.

Parents Empowering Parents Society.

Pastew Place.

Saffron Centre.

Sagitawa Friendship Society.

Suicide Prevention Resource Centre.

Town of Millet.

Terminator Foundation.

University of Alberta – Community, Health, Empowerment & Wellness (CHEW) Project.

Alberta NDP mental health and addictions critic Lori Sigurdson said in a release that access to addiction and recovery support is a priority but more should be done.

"The organizations receiving funding today do amazing work, but we also know social agencies across Alberta are fighting an uphill battle due to the UCP's cuts to critical programs, including affordable housing, income support, rental supplements and more," said Sigurdson.

"The opioid crisis has deepened with too many Albertans dying from preventable drug poisonings every day. Yet the UCP government has reduced access to harm reduction services, preventing vulnerable Albertans from receiving life-saving cares."

Last year, Alberta recorded its deadliest year for drug overdoses.

Ellis said that while harm reduction is part of the continuum of care, it is "not the answer."

"This government has not reduced any funding for harm reduction and we have been very supportive of that," he added.