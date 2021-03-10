Justice minister threatens to dissolve Lethbridge police force unless chief produces reform plan in weeks

Alberta's justice minister has given the police chief in Lethbridge a three-week deadline to produce a plan to shape up the force or it'll be dissolved under an "extraordinary" step by the government, according to letters exclusively obtained by CBC News.

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu's letters to Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh, Lethbridge's mayor and the city's police commission chair follow recent complaints about the service including that six employees undertook potentially unauthorized searches of a cabinet minister's personal information on police databases.

Two officers have already been disciplined for photographing and following Lethbridge West NDP MLA Shannon Phillips while she was environment minister under the previous NDP government, which was ousted by the United Conservative Party in 2019. Both officers were involved in the off-roading community, whose members were upset by plans by the then-NDP government to restrict off-road vehicle use and create a provincial park in the environmentally sensitive Castle area of southwestern Alberta.

And CBC News broke the news that five officers had recently been suspended after they were were allegedly involved in creating and disseminating what have been described by sources as "toxic" memes targeting senior brass and Phillips.

'Extraordinary authorities available'

In the letters, Madu reiterates his "significant concerns" about the effectiveness of the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) and citizens' confidence in the service.

The minister has given the chief an April 16 deadline for a detailed plan to address issues of recruiting, training, oversight, discipline, transparency and communications.

"Should I not see a plan for addressing the acknowledged issues, or should I not see evidence of progress in relation to acting upon that plan, I will be in a position of having to truly consider utilizing the extraordinary authorities available to me under section 30 of the Police Act," wrote Madu.

Under that section of the act, if the minister feels a municipality is not providing adequate and effective policing, he has the power to bring in another police service, dissolving the current force.

The communications from the minister follow an in-person meeting between Madu, Mehdizadeh and Lethbridge Police Commission (LPC) chair Robert Van Spronsen two weeks ago.

Madu has requested a well-defined plan including steps to monitor progress.

Although the minister questioned the ability of the force to deliver adequate and effective policing to the citizens of Lethbridge, he did acknowledge that Mehdizadeh shared those concerns and committed to "enacting significant changes" during their meeting.

LPS controversies

Recently, two officers — Const. Keon Woronuk and Sgt. Jason Carrier — were disciplined for spying on Phillips while on duty in 2017.

The officers were off-road enthusiasts and the then-environment minister had proposed the phase-out of off-highway vehicle (OHV) use on designated trails in Castle Provincial Park, west of Lethbridge.

As CBC News reported, six Lethbridge Police Service employees undertook potentially unauthorized searches of NDP MLA Shannon Phillips' personal information on police databases while she was the province's environment minister under the previous NDP government. As well, two Lethbridge police officers were disciplined for doing unauthorized surveillance of Phillips and her brunch guests. (Dave Rae/CBC News )

Earlier this year, Phillips won the right to appeal the officers' discipline.

One of those officers, Woronuk, was recently suspended alongside four others as part of an investigation into the circulation of inappropriate, "toxic" images, according to sources.

The chief has said a disciplinary hearing will take place in the coming weeks for those five officers.

In another Phillips-related scandal, documents showed an LPS civilian employee and five officers — including a deputy chief and a staff sergeant — accessed personal information on the NDP MLA when she was environment minister, yet no investigative purpose was given for any of the searches.

The force also came under recent scrutiny when CBC News reported that a retired LPS inspector, who was head of a victims advocacy group, had a sexual relationship with a client — a domestic violence survivor — who said their relationship was not consensual.

When the woman went to the Lethbridge Police Service to complain, the man's friends and former colleagues were initially assigned to investigate him — with the woman saying they were dismissive and that she worried about potential conflict of interest.

Two days after CBC News contacted Lethbridge police to inquire about the perceived conflict, the service handed the case over to the RCMP. Mehdizadeh says the service made the change before being contacted.