2 dead after plane crash in Kananaskis

The twin-engine plane crashed at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the Rae Glacier area, RCMP said in a release.

Dave Dormer · CBC News ·
Emergency vehicles are seen along a mountain road near Highway 40 in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, following reports of a plane crash. (Submitted by Rick Nash)

Two men are dead after a plane crashed in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, Wednesday.

RCMP established there were two people on board the plane, and Kananaskis Public Safety Officers recovered two bodies from the wreckage.

The TSB will be taking over the investigation and RCMP have secured the scene. 

Police said they wouldn't be providing any information about the plane's occupants at this time. 

RCMP say they were dispatched to the Rae Glacier area for reports of a plane crash. (Google Maps)
