2 dead after plane crash in Kananaskis

Two men are dead after a plane crashed in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, Wednesday.

The twin-engine plane crashed at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the Rae Glacier area, RCMP said in a release.

RCMP established there were two people on board the plane, and Kananaskis Public Safety Officers recovered two bodies from the wreckage.

The TSB will be taking over the investigation and RCMP have secured the scene.

Police said they wouldn't be providing any information about the plane's occupants at this time.