Alberta suspends jury trials in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Jury trials in Alberta have been suspended until May 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email sent to prosecutors Friday by Calgary's chief Crown prosecutor Sue Kendall.

Defence lawyers will be given the option to re-elect to judge-alone trials which would allow already-scheduled trials to proceed.

If counsel chooses not to re-elect, trials will have to be adjourned.

"This is obviously a first and necessary step for the court system but many more preventative measures — if not an entire courthouse closure — need to be seriously considered and implemented as soon as possible," said Ian Savage, president of the Calgary Defence Lawyers Association.

"The fewer people coming into the courthouse and the fewer people required to sit in close proximity to each other day after day, is an absolutely necessary thing right now given that hand washing and social distancing are the two most important preventative measures that we can all take as individuals."

Alberta currently has a total of 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday night, all related to travel, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who will give another update Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Ontario' superior courts also suspended jury trials indefinitely.

More to come.