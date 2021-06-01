Get ready for a heat wave across much of Alberta
Daytime highs between 28 and 35 C expected until Friday, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada is forecasting a heat wave across most of Alberta beginning on Wednesday and lasting until Friday.
"Daytime highs ranging between 28 to 35 C and overnight lows between 13 to 18 C can be expected," the agency said in a special weather advisory issued Tuesday morning.
Some parts of the province were already under a heat warning at that point, including:
- Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche.
- Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan.
- City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park.
- Drumheller - Three Hills.
- Fort McMurray - Fort McKay.
- Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake.
- Hanna - Coronation - Oyen.
- Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield.
- Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost.
- Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning.
- Slave Lake.
- Wabasca - Peerless Lake - Gift Lake - Cadotte Lake.
- Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca.
More heat warnings "will likely be issued later today," Environment Canada said.
Heat warnings are issued when the temperature is expected to pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
People in areas under a heat warning are advised to take precautions, including rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler times of day, drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks from the heat in cooled indoor spaces, where possible.
"Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time," Environment Canada also advised.
It's also important, the agency said, to watch out for people who are especially vulnerable to the heat.
This includes "infants, children, seniors and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated."
Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.
Alberta Health Services provides more heat-related health advice here.
