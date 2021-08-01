Ontario man drowns competing in Alberta Ironman race Sunday: RCMP

An Ontario man drowned while competing in an Ironman race in Alberta Sunday morning.

The Ironman 70.3 Calgary triathlon started with 1.9 kilometre swim through Harmony Lake — about 30 kilometres west of the city in Rocky View County — before the bike and running courses.

Local RCMP received a call about a drowning around 8 a.m., after a 47-year-old man was found in the water by Ironman race volunteers.

"He was found directly after the swim portion of the race," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

The volunteers pulled him from the water, began CPR and called EMS, but the man died on the scene, police say.

A medical examiner will be assisting in determining the man's cause of death, RCMP said.