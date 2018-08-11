Highway 93 South closed once again at Castle Junction due to Wardle wildfire

Highway 93 South has once again been closed between Castle Junction in Alberta and Radium Hot Springs in B.C. due to the Wardle Fire in Kootenay National Park.

The fire, located in the Vermilion Crossing area, had reached 2,800 hectares in size on Saturday and is being fought by 145 firefighters, 12 helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment.

The fire is one of two sparked by lightning on July 31, the other being the Whitetail Creek fire, which was listed as 282 hectares in size on Friday.

As a detour, motorists are advised to take Highway 1 to Golden, B.C., then Highway 95 south.

A fire ban is in place for Kootenay, Yoho and Banff National Parks due to elevated fire danger.

Several areas remain open despite the highway closure, including:

North Kootenay National Park

Vista Lake to Twin Lakes trail.

Boom Lake trail.

Great Divide day-use area.

Stanley Glacier trail.

Marble Canyon day-use area and campground.

Paint Pots day-use area.

Storm Mountain Lodge.

Shadow Lake Lodge.

South Kootenay National Park

Radium Hot Pools.

Kootenay Valley Viewpoint.

Juniper Loop/Redstreak Trail.

Redstreak Creek and Kimpton Creek trails.

Kindersley/Sinclair Loop​ ​.

Precautionary evacuation alert

A precautionary evacuation alert remains in place for the Castle Mountain Resort and Pincher Creek areas, due to the Sage Creek fire, burning just over the B.C. border.

It affects all homes at the resort, west and south of Castle valleys and all areas south of Highway 774 from the turnoff to Beaver Mines Lake to the resort.

There is also a complete fire ban in place for both the municipal district and the town of Pincher Creek.

Check Alberta511 and DriveBC for the latest updates. on highway closures.