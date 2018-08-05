Highway 93S re-opens between Castle Junction and Radium Hot Springs

Highway 93 South has re-opened between Castle Junction in Alberta and Radium Hot Springs in B.C., according to a social media post from Alberta 511.

Update: Hwy93S from Castle Jct to Radium BC, reopened after earlier fire activity in the area. (4:04pm) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://t.co/XBznxZ0XrA">https://t.co/XBznxZ0XrA</a> —@511Alberta

The roadway had been closed for several days due to wildfire activity.

The wildfires crews are battling in the region include:

Two wildfires in Vermillion Valley, which were started by lightning strikes, combined together and grew to an estimated 1,000 hectares on Wednesday.

One spot fire in Kootenay Valley, which has been extinguished.

A fire on the slopes of Lipalian Mountain in Bow Valley, east of Lake Louise, which is being held.

The Whitetail Creek fire, 40 kilometres north of Radium Hot Springs, classified as out of control at 290 hectares.

Parks Canada said fire bans are in place for Kootenay, Yoho and Banff National parks. The maximum penalty for violating a fire ban in a national park is $25,000.