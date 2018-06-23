34-year-old man killed in highway crash near Millarville, Alta

Turner Valley RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Millarville, Alta. that left a 34-year-old man dead.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 22 north of Millarville — about 65 kilometres southwest of Calgary — just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people were taken to hospital.

An RCMP collision analyst is investigating a cause of the crash.

No other information was released.