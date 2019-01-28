Student seriously injured in school bus crash near High River

A school bus carrying eight students rolled onto its side on 690th Avenue just east of Highway 2 near High River, Alta., on Monday.

A female student was taken to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance.

A male student was taken by ambulance to hospital in High River and an adult male was taken to Foothills hospital in Calgary.

Both students are believed to be teenagers.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

High River is about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.