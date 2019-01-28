Student seriously injured in school bus crash near High River
One student was transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance and two others were taken to hospital by ambulance.
Teen taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance, 2 others taken to hospital by ambulance
A school bus carrying eight students rolled onto its side on 690th Avenue just east of Highway 2 near High River, Alta., on Monday.
A female student was taken to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance.
A male student was taken by ambulance to hospital in High River and an adult male was taken to Foothills hospital in Calgary.
Both students are believed to be teenagers.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
High River is about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Husband of Calgary day-home operator guilty of sexual touching
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Keep an eye out for counterfeit 'Frankenstein' bills: RCMP
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.