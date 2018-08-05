Heat warnings issued for southeastern Alberta

With temperatures expected to reach into the 30s C this week, Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of southeastern Alberta. ​

"An extended period with maximum daily temperatures exceeding 29 C and minimum overnight temperatures of 14 C or above is expected to begin on Monday and last until at least Friday," reads the notice posted to the Environment Canada website. "By midweek, daytime highs are expected to be in the mid 30s C."

The areas under a heat warning include:

Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan.

Cardston, Fort Macleod and Magrath​​.

Cypress Hills Provincial Park and Foremost.

Drumheller and Three Hills.

Hanna, Coronation and Oyen.

Lethbridge, Taber and Milk River.

Medicine Hat, Bow Island and Suffield.

Albertans are encouraged to:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time indoors at cooled buildings (including malls or indoor pools).

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include a high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

With temperatures expected to reach into the 30s C this week, much of southeastern Alberta is under a heat warning. (Environment Canada)

Vulnerable people, including children, seniors and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions are particularly at risk, along with those who work outside and anyone who is socially isolated.



More heat health advice can be found online.

​An air quality advisory is also in place for Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park due to smoke from wildfires in southeastern B.C.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," reads an online warning.

"People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits."

People with breathing difficulties are encouraged to remain indoors.