Extreme heat warnings issued across Alberta, temperatures up to 35 C expected

Albertans are being cautioned to brace themselves for another heat wave.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued warnings for the majority of the province on Saturday morning, cautioning that daytime temperatures of 29 to 35 C are expected throughout the weekend.

Luckily, there will be slight overnight reprieves with lows of 14 to 20 C expected.

Environment Canada said the warning was issued because the high temperatures pose an elevated risk of illness like heat stroke or exhaustion, and that people should drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks from the heat if possible.

Previous heat waves this summer have seen temperature records broken, infrastructure damaged, the electrical system overloaded and emergency crews overwhelmed.

The City of Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response, which aims to keep vulnerable people safe during the heat. Recreation centres around the city are allowing people to come inside to cool down, and will be offering bottled water.

Wildfire smoke an issue, too

Parts of the province, including Banff and Jasper National Parks, also continue to be under special air quality statements.

Wildfire smoke is blowing in from hundreds of fires in B.C. and the northwestern U.S.

The risk is expected to be moderate in much of the province through the weekend, but Environment Canada cautions that air quality and visibility can vary considerably hour to hour. The smoke contains a changing mix of particles and gases, including many that are harmful to human or animal health.

An up-to-date list of weather alerts can be found on the government's website.