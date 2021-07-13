Heat warnings blanket Alberta, with temperatures up to 33 C expected

It looks like Alberta is in for another round of scorching hot weather.

Heat warnings were issued for most of the province on Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 29 to 33 C during the daytime expected for much of the coming week.

Some areas in east-central Alberta could see even hotter weather — into the mid to high 30s.

Unlike the so-called heat dome that settled over the province in June — preventing the region from cooling off overnight — lows this week are expected to drop to 14 to 17 C, giving some respite.

Temperatures were forecasted to cool slightly on Saturday, before rising to above 30 C again on Sunday.

The warnings include Calgary, Edmonton, and much of the north, south and eastern parts of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada advised people to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities for cooler times of day.

Take frequent breaks indoors.

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages.

Check for children or pets before leaving a vehicle.

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion, like high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion or fainting. Pay particular attention to children, seniors and people with pre-existing conditions.

The heat also has wildfire officials on alert. The fire danger is rated as high in parts of northern Alberta, and there are 86 wildfires burning in forest protection areas around the province.

"Warming temperatures and wind, it could revert back to a place where we're going to have to be really, really careful," said Alberta wildfire information officer Derrick Forsythe.

An up-to-date list of weather warnings can be found on Environment Canada's website.