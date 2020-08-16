Heat warnings issued for Alberta as hot temperatures expected into mid-week

Much of Alberta, including Calgary and Edmonton, is under heat warnings as hot temperatures are expected to stick around until mid-week.

The warnings, which were issued by Environment Canada on Sunday morning for much of the southern and central parts of the province, caution that temperatures as high as 36 C in some areas are expected.

The temperature was expected to hit 33 C in Calgary and 32 C in Edmonton on Monday.

People should monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion like high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness, Environment Canada said.

Particular attention should be paid to people who might suffer earlier or more severe effects from heat, like babies, seniors, people with pre-existing conditions, outdoor workers, or people who are self-isolating.

The agency suggested taking precautions like:

Rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Taking frequent breaks from the heat by spending time in cool, indoor spaces.

Drinking plenty of water and other non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic beverages.

Checking for children or pets before exiting a vehicle.

An up-to-date list of weather alerts is available on Environment Canada's website.