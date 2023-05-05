Alberta health officials report 128 lab-confirmed cases of E. coli linked to outbreak at daycares

The number of lab-confirmed cases of E.coli connected to an outbreak at Calgary daycares has ballooned to 128, Alberta Health Services said in an update Thursday.

There are 11 Calgary daycares which have been issued a closure order until further notice following an outbreak of the shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause health serious issues.

Additionally there are nine patients who have been confirmed as having hemolytic uremic syndrome. They are stable and receiving the appropriate care in hospital, Kerry Williamson, executive director, issues management with AHS, said in an emailed statement.

Hemolytic uremic syndrome is a disease which affects the kidneys.

There are currently 25 children receiving care in hospital, Williamson said. Twenty of those are at Alberta Children's Hospital and five are at Peter Lougheed Centre. Another three patients have been discharged from hospital.

AHS said it is also aware of three patients linked to the daycares that are receiving care outside of Alberta.

WATCH | Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch explains shiga toxin-producing E. coli

E. coli infections can be serious. Here's what to watch out for Duration 1:45 Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch explains why it's important to understand the type of E. coli that's causing an outbreak and why antibiotics aren't always the right call.

"Alberta Children's Hospital is well-equipped to handle this situation, and AHS is supporting the site with resources from elsewhere in the zone. As needed, additional inpatient beds are available at the Peter Lougheed Hospital and some patients are being looked after at that site," Williamson said.

Williamson said AHS staff have been working with the operators of the 11 daycares which have been issued closure orders.

On Wednesday, Dr. Francesco Rizzuti, medical officer of health with AHS Calgary zone, said the shared kitchen used by the 11 daycare sites "was in compliance with AHS health regulations" prior to the outbreak.

Rizzuti added that not all of the closed sites have been positively linked to the outbreak.

Williamson said Alberta Children's Hospital has established a dedicated clinic to monitor symptomatic patients after their initial emergency department visit, and for those who have been discharged from hospital.

The following daycare centres remained closed until further notice: