Alberta's deputy chief medical officers of health have resigned: Copping

Alberta's two deputy chief medical officers of health are leaving their roles.

Health Minister Jason Copping confirmed during question period that both of the doctors have submitted letters of resignation. The department later identified them as Dr. Rosana Salvaterra and Dr. Jing Hu.

Copping says they continue to work in their roles and Alberta Health is in the process of trying to replace them.

The resignations come less than a month after Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who became the face of Alberta's public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was removed from her position.

She was replaced by Dr. Mark Joffe, a senior executive member of Alberta Health Services, on an interim basis.

Copping says his department is doing all it can to support Joffe.

In a statement sent to CBC News, an Alberta Health spokesperson said that preparations are underway to recruit for the public health physician positions.

In the interim, Joffe has taken on the duties of chief medical officer of health full time as set out in the Public Health Act, according to the statement.

"Dr. Joffe will be supported by medical officers of health within AHS, by other staff in the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, and by the Public Health Division," the statement read.

"We expect these changes to have no impact on the department's and Dr. Joffe's ability to meet the requirements of the Public Health Act."