Alberta gym and fitness studio owners push back against government restrictions

A coalition of Alberta gyms and fitness studios says government restrictions are hurting their businesses and argue the services they provide are part of the solution, rather than the problem.

The Alberta coalition of the Fitness Industry Council of Canada (FIC) says it represents almost 200 gyms and studios in the province.

Watch live here at 10 a.m. as the fitness group speaks to media

It says more than 50 per cent of the facilities it has surveyed say they will not survive another two months of closure.

Under Alberta's phased reopening plan, gyms and fitness studios can reopen on Monday, but under strict restrictions. Only one-on-one training is allowed and trainer-client pairs must stay three metres away from any other pairs.

The training must involve active instruction — meaning a trainer can't just supervise a client as they lift weights or jog on a treadmill.

FIC says there were four million workouts in the province at facilities between June and November with only 147 cases.

However, Alberta's contact tracing system collapsed in the wake of soaring case counts, so many sources of infection are not known.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said on Wednesday that the province has to be cautious in its approach to reopening and while numbers continue to fall, hospitalizations and case counts remain far higher than in the spring.

Alberta reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest daily total in almost four months.

"It's important that we take a slow, phased approach to ensure we aren't doing too much too fast, especially as we learn more about the new variants of COVID-19 and work to prevent their spread in Alberta."

Premier Jason Kenney has said with the arrival of the new, more potent, variants of the virus, more stringent restrictions might have to be put in place.