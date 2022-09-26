Alberta won't participate in federal efforts to seize prohibited weapons, Shandro says
Provincial justice minister says Alberta will not agree to having RCMP officers act as confiscation agents
The Alberta government is taking steps to oppose federal firearms prohibition legislation and the potential seizure of thousands of assault-style weapons.
Since May of 2020, Ottawa has prohibited more than 1,500 different models of assault-style firearms from being used or sold in Canada.
It has committed to establishing a buyback program to remove those firearms from communities.
Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says he received a letter from the minister of public safety asking for police resources to begin confiscating firearms starting this fall.
He says Alberta will not agree to having RCMP officers act as confiscation agents and will protest any such move under the provincial-federal agreement that governs policing.
Alberta also plans to seek intervener status in six ongoing judicial review applications challenging the constitutionality of the legislation.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
