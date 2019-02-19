Alberta grocery store says recalled salad kit was not sold there

Correction: An earlier version of this story said a recalled salad kit was purchased at an Alberta grocery store. In fact, the grocery store investigated and said it came from a different facility than the one the recalled products were produced at and no recalled products were sold at that store.

The previous version of this story appears below.

A ready-to-eat salad kit recalled due to possible Listeria contamination that was known to be distributed in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Ontario has also been spotted in an Alberta grocery store.

On Tuesday evening, an Albertan sent CBC News a photo of what he said was a salad kit purchased at a Cochrane grocery store on Friday. The salad kit has the same product code and best-before date as the recalled product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall for the 340-gram Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kit on Sunday.

The recalled products have the UPC 7 09351 89145 8 and best-before dates of Feb. 16.

Anyone with the product at home should throw it in the garbage or return it to the store of purchase, CFIA says on its website.

CFIA said its food recall warning named all the provinces where the product was known to have been distributed, but added its distribution could possibly be national. As of Wednesday, it listed only the three provinces on its site.

The agency's website says it is investigating, which may lead to other products being recalled.

There have been no reported illnesses connected with the product.

Listeria symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in severe cases the illness can be fatal. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk.