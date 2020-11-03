Alberta preparing to introduce further restrictions as COVID cases rise

Alberta's government is weighing new restrictions for the province as it sees record breaking COVID-19 numbers.

Two officials told CBC News that an impromptu cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss the options on the table, and that measures are set to be announced at the chief medical officer's news conference scheduled for Thursday. Those new rules have not yet been made final.

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the changes, so CBC News has agreed not to name them.

The changes will be in line with what the premier's messaging has been for the past few weeks, with only modest and targeted measures.

One official said no business closures are expected to be announced, as the options under consideration are more focused on social gatherings and places where large gatherings occur.

This could include things like capacity limits on worship services. There may also be lesser changes for businesses, like reducing capacity or operating hours. A concrete list of measures has not been fully finalized yet.

Both government officials said these new measures do not constitute a lockdown, phrasing the premier has also resisted.

Despite the surge in cases, the Alberta government had — up to this point — rejected implementing tighter restrictions. Premier Jason Kenney has urged "personal responsibility," including forgoing parties and social gatherings in homes.

"We've seen other jurisdictions implement sweeping lockdowns, indiscriminately violating people's rights and destroying livelihoods," Kenney said last Friday. "Nobody wants that to happen here in Alberta."

Kenney has maintained he wouldn't rule out new measures should cases continue to skyrocket.

Alberta has seen record setting COVID-19 statistics in the past week, including the highest number of hospitalizations to date during the pandemic.

The premier and Dr. Deena Hinshaw have both cautioned that if numbers don't decrease, the hospital system will be at risk. Over 900 new cases were reported on Saturday.