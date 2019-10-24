Alberta providing up to $4.3M per year to fund drug treatment spaces

Calling Alberta's drug crisis a "social catastrophe," Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the provincial government would provide up to $4.3 million per year to fund treatment spaces at three recovery centres in the province.

"Anybody who gets engaged in self-destructive behaviour, that is a tragedy," Kenney said during a press conference held Saturday. "Even in that environment where we're trimming spending by [two or three per cent] overall, there's one area where we're spending a lot more. And that's this. That's in programs like this."

The province says the funding will support 76 new beds, creating 2,172 new treatment spaces over the next three years at Fresh Start Recovery Centre and Sunrise Healing Lodge in Calgary and at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster.

Fresh Start will receive up to $1.56 million per year. Stacey Petersen, executive director of that recovery centre, called the funding a "game changer."

"This kind of support for abstinence-based treatment and long-term recovery is unprecedented," he said. "There has been decisive action and investment that supports this system for Albertans."

Sunrise Healing Lodge will receive up to $518,300 per year, while Thorpe Recovery Centre will receive up to $2.21 million per year.

The government has made a $140-million commitment to battle the opioid epidemic and support recovery-oriented addiction and mental health care.

Ongoing review

The investment comes as the Alberta government continues to study the impact of supervised consumption sites on crime rates, property values and social order. A panel was formed last year to study the subject.

In December, Associate Health Minister Jason Luan announced 10 government-funded opioid dependency clinics would get a piece of $2 million over four years.

Speaking in Calgary in January, Kenney said he had viewed a preliminary report from that panel and said it was possible that the province could close or relocate some of those supervised sites.

Alberta Community Council on HIV published a reporter last year found that Alberta's supervised consumption sites have had a 100 per cent success rate at reversing overdoses.