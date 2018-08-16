German tourist who was shot in head near Calgary is partially paralyzed, teen's trial hears

The German tourist who was shot in the head while driving west of Calgary last summer is paralyzed on his right side, a judge has heard.

"His prognosis for a full recovery is guarded at best," Crown prosecutor Dane Rolfe said in his opening statement at the trial for the teenager accused of shooting Horst Stewin, 61, last summer.

A 17-year-old boy faces charges of aggravated assault, assault and three firearms-related offences. His identity is protected by a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Eight bullet fragments were removed from Stewin's brain by German doctors 20 days after he was shot.

Attempted murder charge previously dropped

Stewin had to learn to write with his left hand, is often confused and has memory issues, according to Rolfe. The prosecutor also said the victim has trouble speaking and is in physical therapy three times a week.

Several months ago, a charge of attempted murder was dropped by the Crown after prosecutors decided there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

On Aug. 2, 2018, Stewin, his wife, his son and his son's girlfriend were in Canada celebrating his 60th birthday.

The family had stopped to take photos near the Morley rodeo grounds, about 55 kilometres west of Calgary. As they pulled back onto Highway 1A, their black SUV was overtaken by another vehicle.

As the car pulled up beside the family, Stewin — who was driving — was shot once in the head, causing him to veer off into a ditch and crash into a tree.

Stewin was airlifted to hospital but the bullet could not be safely removed from his head.

Trial expected to last seven days

After a two-week stay, the victim was flown back to Germany, where doctors successfully removed the fragments.

The accused was arrested on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation west of Calgary about three weeks after the shooting.

Last year, the teen was released on bail but breached his release conditions and was re-arrested.

He is currently in custody

Provincial court Judge George Gaschler is presiding over the seven-day trial.

The teen is represented by defence lawyer Balfour Der.