Bail decision reserved for teen accused of shooting German tourist

The teenager accused of shooting a German tourist in the head in what appears to be a random act of violence will learn whether he'll be released on bail Thursday.

A bail hearing took place Wednesday morning with prosecutor Dane Rolfe arguing against the boy's release while defence lawyer Balfour Der made submissions for his release. Provincial court Judge Peter Barley will deliver his decision on Thursday afternoon.

The boy, who turns 17-years-old next month, sat in the prisoner's box in a blue jail-issued sweat suit, yawning throughout the hearing. Several of the his family members were in the courtroom.

The details of the crime discussed during the bail hearing are all protected by a publication ban. The Youth Criminal Justice Act protects the teen's identity.

The 60-year-old victim, identified in court documents as Horst Stewin, was driving east on Highway 1A on Aug. 2 with his wife, son and son's girlfriend when he was shot in the head near the Morley rodeo grounds, about 55 kilometres west of Calgary.

The family's rental car veered off the road and into a tree. The three other family members suffered minor injuries.

Initially treated in Calgary, Stewin was eventually flown back to Germany where doctors in that country were able to remove the bullet lodged in his head.

Three weeks after the shooting the boy was arrested on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

He faces 14 charges including attempted murder and eight gun-related offences.

Police haven't talked about a possible motive for the shooting but have said the victim and accused did not know each other.

It's unclear how Stewin is doing in his recovery back in Germany.

A trial date has not yet been set.