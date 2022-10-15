Flu shots roll out as virus already spreads in Alberta

The flu is here and experts are urging Albertans to roll up their sleeves as influenza shots roll out around the province this week.

Alberta launched its flu vaccination program for the general public Monday, making the shots available free of charge to everyone six months of age and older.

"We know that it's here and it's probably going to start pretty hard because this is how it seemed to start in Australia and other parts of the Southern Hemisphere," said Dr. Cora Constantinescu, a Calgary-based infectious disease specialist.

Provincial data show that as of Oct. 1, there were 40 confirmed cases of influenza in the province, with the bulk of them in the Calgary and Edmonton zones.

Ten hospitalizations had been reported at that time, including two ICU admissions.

"Officially the flu season starts when we have a hospitalized case of influenza," said Constantinescu. "So we know if we have a few hospitalized cases there are a lot more out in the community."

The Alberta government has ordered 1.9 million doses of the vaccine, which will be available at pharmacies and some community medical clinics.

Alberta Health Services' immunization clinics will provide flu shots to kids under five and their families, along with people who don't have a provincial health care number.

Bracing for a tough season

Experts are keeping a close eye on the the trends.

"It's too early to say if this is higher or lower than expected," said Dr. Karla Gustafson, a medical officer of health in the Calgary zone.

"This year with the anticipation of early flu activity — we're already seeing it — I think [it's] best to get immunized and get that influenza vaccine as early as possible this year."

After disappearing during the early part of the pandemic, influenza reappeared this spring as COVID-related public health measures were lifted, sparking an unusually late 2021-22 flu season.

Calgary-based public health physician Dr. Jia Hu is urging Albertans to get their flu shots and their bivalent boosters. People five and up can get both shots at the same time (Erin Collins/CBC)

"Because we really haven't seen a lot of flu for the past few years because of COVID restrictions, people have probably lost some immunity to flu, which might make it a bit worse, " said Dr. Jia Hu, a public health physician who teaches at the University of Calgary.

He's worried about vaccine uptake. Just 27 per cent of Albertans got the flu shot last season.

"I think there's a sense of complacency — a lack of concern," he said. "And I hope that this year people recognize … that flu will be back."

'Twindemic'

There are also concerns about a so-called "twindemic," with both influenza and the SARS-CoV-2 virus potentially surging at the same time. It's a phenomenon that's more likely with public health measures gone.

"They'll certainly both be circulating this season. People will certainly be susceptible to both of them. Guaranteed," said Hu.

That could cause further strain on Alberta's struggling healthcare system as the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise, and it could increase the risk to Albertans.

"[It] can lead to potentially more severe illness in people if they acquire multiple viruses at the same time. So it is important to do everything you can to stay protected," said Gustafson, noting Albertans five and up can get their flu vaccine and a COVID shot, including bivalent boosters, at the same time.

Young children at higher risk

Constantinescu, who works at the Alberta Children's Hospital, said children under five and those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk for severe influenza.

"However, anecdotally, every year we see kids of all ages end up in hospital with influenza complications," she said, adding that can include serious conditions such as pneumonia, lung abscess and heart complications.

Already this flu season, one child between the ages of one and four has been admitted to the ICU due to influenza.

Dr. Cora Constantinescu is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary. (Submitted by Cora Constantinescu)

Constantinescu is working to dispel misconceptions that have traditionally held people back getting from the vaccine.

She says people often confuse the so-called "stomach flu" — vomiting and diarrhea — with influenza, which can appear with respiratory symptoms, body aches, fever and headaches. Some people don't bother getting the flu shot if they've had a stomach bug.

"If you have had one of those in the past, you should still get the flu vaccine because that does not have built in immunity against influenza," said Constantinescu.

And she said people who are allergic to eggs can safely get the flu vaccine, just like everybody else.