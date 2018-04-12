Flu shots now available across Alberta

Starting Monday, the annual flu shot is available in pharmacies and doctor's offices across Alberta.

All Albertas aged six-months and up are eligible to be immunized for free.

Health officials have said this year it is more important than ever to get the flu shot because of the pandemic.

Influenza and COVID-19 are both respiratory infections, and may have similar symptoms.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said the more COVID-19 tests due to influenza symptoms, emergency visits and hospitalizations can be avoided, the stronger the system will be to support COVID-19 patients and others.

"Please get your flu shot. Influenza is not new like COVID-19 but it is very serious. Last winter, almost 8,500 Albertans contracted the flu and ultimately [39] died. Last year, about one in three Albertans took the step to get immunized for influenza. This was more than 2018-2019 but we can and must do better this year," she said on Friday.

Those who contract influenza are at increased risk of COVID-19 complications.

Getting a flu shot also protects the health of those who are immunodeficient, elderly or too young to get the vaccine.

Last year, 1.4 million Albertans were immunized. This year, the province has ordered a record 1.96 million doses of influenza vaccine.

Alberta aims for 80 per cent of children, seniors, people who are high risk, and health-care workers to be vaccinated for influenza.

Alberta Health Services offers vaccines at clinics through pre-booked appointments for children under five and their family and household members, and the general public can get their shots at their local pharmacy, walk-in clinic or doctors office.

Some pharmacies' online booking tools were already displaying full appointments until the end of the month as of Sunday.

Immunizations for high-risk individuals, including seniors, began last week.