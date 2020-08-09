Some Alberta First Nations adopt separate back-to-school plans from province

While most students across Alberta will return to school in-person this fall, some southern Alberta First Nations will adopt a separate scenario.

That's because First Nation schools on reserves are a federal responsibility, Alberta Education says.

"Alberta's school re-entry plan provides guidance for provincial school authorities," said a spokesperson for the ministry in an email.

"Alberta Education has been in contact with First Nations schools across Alberta, and they can choose to use the information and guidelines in our school re-entry plan as they develop their own plans."

At the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, students will return to school under what's being called Scenario 2 — partial resumption of in-school classes with some distance learning.

Three possible scenarios to return to classes were announced in June by the Alberta government. Most Alberta students will return to school under Scenario 1.

The Kainai Nation — located in southern Alberta, with a population of 12,800 as of 2015 — says it's too risky to send kids back to school full-time and has created its own hybrid scenario.

"Our main priority is the safety of the students and staff and the entire community," said superintendent Cameron Shade.

Students in Kainai Nation will be split into two cohorts, one of which will attend school all day on Monday and Wednesday while the other will attend Tuesday and Thursday.

"We are striving for a number of 15, so that would be 15 kids max in a classroom and a certified teacher, and if that teacher has an educational assistant," Shade said.

The Tsuut'ina Nation said in a release in late July that it will not be pursuing Scenario 1, but that it is reviewing Scenario 2. The Nation said it has been collecting feedback from parents and will release its plan in the days ahead.