Alberta firefighters heading into Oregon infernos

Forty-five wildfire fighters from Alberta are heading to Oregon to help battle out of control fires.

So far, more than 1,100 homes have been destroyed and almost five million acres have been burned by fires in California, Washington and Oregon.

In Oregon alone, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in the United States, almost one million acres are affected by 12 large fires.

One of the fighters heading south is Trina Grosse with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry. She's been fighting wildfires for 23 years.

"It's definitely not a comfortable situation in terms of smokey conditions, having to take minimal personal effects to sustain yourself for 14 days," she said.

"But because I have been doing this profession for so long — this is what we do, this is what we trained to do and so we are prepared both mentally, emotionally and physically to do what we need to do in the state of Oregon."

Grosse, however, said she did not make the decision lightly given the pandemic and its spread through the U.S.

"Obviously the risk, and the COVID numbers and the population density is significantly higher in the United States than it is in Canada," she said.

"It's a decision that I am happy with, a decision that I am comfortable with, and I am happy to go down to the United States to support them, and repay in kind the support that they have provided to us in years past."

Grosse says the Alberta firefighters will offer relief for crews who have been battling these fires for weeks.