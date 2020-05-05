Federal government's agriculture aid package 'just too little,' says Canadian Cattlemen's Association

The Canadian Cattlemen's Association says an aid package announced by the federal government on Tuesday does not go far enough to support the sector.

The $252-million package announced by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is to be spread across the agri-food sector, with $77 million earmarked for food processors of various sizes, including meat packers.

It will be used to help these businesses retrofit their factories and increase their capacity to deal with a backlog of livestock building up in parts of the county.

"It's just too little," said Bob Lowe, president of the Canadian Cattleman's Association.

"We really appreciate the $77 million for the processing sector, that's where a lot of the money is needed."

Bottleneck at meat plants

He said the bottlenecks at the meat-processing plants, which were hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks, have trickled down through the system and are costing farmers and ranchers money.

He estimates his cattle have lost between $450 to $550 worth of value, per head, in the past weeks.

At the same time, he is not able to move the cattle and has to feed them. He also can't buy new cattle from farmers and ranchers who would use that money to invest in things like crops.

He says if that continues into next year, "things get really bad, really fast."

Dennis Laycraft, the executive vice-president of the Cattlemen's Association, says timing is just as important as amounts when talking about aid for the sector.

He says the cattle industry is operating at about 35-40 per cent of normal and there's been a backlog of about 5,000 to 6,000 animals per day as plants like Cargill's operation near High River were closed.

Provincial role

The government is also adding $125 million to the AgriRecovery fund, a federal-provincial-territorial program aimed at helping farmers during disasters — something welcomed by Alberta's agriculture minister, Devin Dreeshen.

"The set-aside program for the cattle industry is critically important for Alberta as we process the majority of beef in Canada," he said in a statement emailed by his office.

"Now that the federal government has triggered an AgriRecovery response, the Alberta government will follow through with additional support for our agriculture sector."

That provincial component will be critical, according to Lowe, but he stresses the need for significantly more support for the sector.

"The Alberta government is aware of what we need," he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the aid package an "initial" step, and one that falls well short of the $2.6 billion emergency fund requested by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.