Alberta addresses separatist sentiment by studying measures that would give province more autonomy

Alberta's premier is addressing western alienation by looking at ways to give the province more autonomy.

Alberta will open offices in other provinces, introduce an act to give Albertans the power to petition for referendums and create a panel to look at giving the province further independence, like pulling out of the Federal-Provincial Tax Collection Agreement or establishing a provincial police force.

Premier Jason Kenney made the sweeping announcement Saturday during a keynote address to close the Manning Conference in Red Deer, an event held by the Manning Centre, a Calgary-based right-wing think-tank.

"Albertans have been working for Ottawa for too long. It's time for Ottawa to start working for us … they must stop taking us for granted," Kenney said.

Reform Party founder Preston Manning will sit on the panel, along with Stephen Lougheed, son of late former premier Peter Lougheed, former MLA Donna Kennedy-Glans and three current MLAs, among others.

Kenney said he wants to acknowledge that some Western Canadians no longer feel at home in their own country, and suggested "Laurentian elites" have both benefited from Alberta's wealth and abandoned the province in its time of need.

"How perverse is it to blame the victim in a sense when we have been doing so much to share our wealth with the rest of the country?" he asked.

But he said separation is not the answer.

"I am and always will be a Canadian patriot. I believe that in their heart of hearts the vast majority of Albertans are Canadian patriots," he said.

"My own view is I cannot conceive how we would be better off by cutting ourselves off and landlocking ourselves from the rest of the continent."

Instead, he said he will look at what he described as bold moves to bring some powers from federal to provincial jurisdiction.

Some measures the new Fair Deal Panel will study include:

Establishing a provincial revenue agency by ending Alberta's Federal-Provincial Tax Collection Agreement.

Withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan and establishing a provincial plan.

Ending the province's relationship with the RCMP and creating a provincial police force.

Opting out of federal cost-sharing programs.

Establishing a formal provincial constitution.

Appointing a Chief Firearms Office for the province.

"We must maintain leverage over the federal government over the next two years to ensure completed of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion," Kenney said. "We must use wisdom to carefully stage each element of this fight for fairness."

The panel will consult with experts and hold town halls between Nov. 16 and Jan. 30, before completing a report to government by March 31, the release said.

If the panel finds support for those measures, Kenney said, the next move would be told hold referendums before moving forward.

Alberta will also be opening offices in Ottawa, Quebec and B.C. to "defend the province's interests."

