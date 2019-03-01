Wind chill forecast of –45 prompts extreme cold warnings for all of Alberta
Environment Canada says warmer days expected after weekend deep freeze
Brace yourselves, Alberta: The extreme cold is coming back.
But only for the weekend.
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for every region in the province, saying temperatures are expected to drop to a low of –29 C in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat on Friday night, while it could reach –30 C in Red Deer.
The wind chill will make it feel like –45.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach a high of –20 in Calgary and Edmonton on Saturday, then dip down to –25 C overnight.
"Extreme cold wind chills should moderate Saturday afternoon and return overnight for parts of southern Alberta overnight into Sunday morning," reads the warning.
"Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."
Albertans are advised to keep an eye out for cold-related symptoms, including:
- Shortness of breath.
- Chest pain.
- Muscle pain and weakness.
- Numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.
The warning also reminds Albertans that if it's too cold outside for people, it's too cold for pets.
But warmer weather is on the way.
It's forecast to reach a high of –7 C in Calgary — and –8 C in Edmonton — on Monday, where the daytime high should stay throughout the week.
