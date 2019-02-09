Windchill values of -50 C expected as extreme cold continues in Alberta

The extreme cold is continuing its icy grip on Alberta.

Windchill values are expected to reach between -40 C and -50 C in some parts of the province, prompting an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada.

"Some parts of Alberta should expect extreme cold conditions to occur in the overnight and morning hours through the weekend and even into Wednesday," it reads.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk."

Albertans are advised to keep an eye out for cold related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

And the warning adds if it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for pets to stay outside.

In Calgary, the forecast is calling for a low of -29 C on Saturday, -24 C on Sunday, -25 C on Monday, -23 C on Tuesday, -19 C on Wednesday and -20 C on Thursday.

In Edmonton, the forecast is calling for lows of -29 C on Saturday, -23 C on Sunday, -25 C on Monday, -24 C on Tuesday, -23 C on Wednesday and -23 C on Thursday.

The lowest recorded temperature in Calgary on Feb. 9 was in 1939, when the mercury dipped to -41.1 C, and the record high on this date was in 1926 when it reached a balmy 14.4 C.

The record low for this day in Edmonton is -31.9 C set in 2008 and the record high is 10.1 C set in 2016.