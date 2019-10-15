Alberta Environment lays 12 charges over 'hazardous substance' left on City of Calgary land

The province has laid a dozen charges against three people and three companies for breaching Alberta's environmental protection laws.

The charges relate to excavated fill contaminated with a hazardous substance — hexavalent chromium — that was deposited on City of Calgary property around April 13, 2017, Alberta Environment and Parks said in a release Tuesday.

Loutfi Aboumrad and Superior Concrete Systems Ltd. are charged with five counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

Ziad El-Bittar and Alberta Chrome & Grinding (2001) Ltd. are charged with three counts under the act.

Additionally, Hussein Amery and Amara Investments Corp. face four charges.

The next court appearance is scheduled for March 2, 2020 in Calgary.