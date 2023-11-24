Alberta Energy Regulator allows Suncor to proceed with wetlands expansion

The Alberta Energy Regulator says it won't reconsider approvals for Suncor Energy to expand an oilsands mine into a wetland once considered for environmental protection.

The regulator released its ruling today in response to a request that was made last spring by the Alberta Wilderness Association.

In its decision, the regulator said the association didn't produce any new information that justified re-evaluating its original decision.

Suncor had been given the OK to expand its Fort Hills mine into the McClelland Lake wetland complex, a large intact wetland that lies partly within the company's lease.

The regulator paused those approvals while it examined the association's concerns over Suncor's plans to mine half the wetland and protect the rest with a 14-kilometre underground wall up to 70 metres deep.

The decision allows the original approvals to stand.

"I am very discouraged — very, very discouraged," said elder Barb Faichney of the nearby Fort McKay First Nation.

Faichney, whose family trapline skirts the banks of McClelland Lake, has spoken out against the project over concerns it will irreparably damage the lake and surrounding wetland.

Sitting in her kitchen in Fort McKay, Alta., elder Barb Faichney poses alongside family photos taken at McClelland Lake. (Samuel Martin/CBC)

Faichney also participates in a sustainability committee tasked with advising Suncor on its operational plan for the wetland. She told CBC News she will continue this work but is pessimistic about what lies ahead.

"I can't see a future for my kids or my grandchildren to live over there," she said.

Suncor, for its part, says it is committed to maintaining the ecosystem diversity and function of the non-mined portion of the wetland. It said the AER's decision demonstrates the plan is rigorous and technically sound.

"The plan itself is also expected to evolve ... It's expected that technology will also advance while the operational plan is in place and that our approaches will be evaluated and updated," said spokesperson Leithan Slade in an interview with CBC News.

In a statement, Alberta Wilderness Association spokesperson Phillip Meintzer said the organization is "extremely disappointed" but unsurprised by the regulator's decision.

Scientists have calculated the entire wetland stores the equivalent of between eight million and 35 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Suncor estimates the wetland will produce a billion barrels of bitumen.