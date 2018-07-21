Landline phone service down in Empress, Alta.

Telus landline phone service is down in Empress, Alta., and it could be nearly a month before the disruption is fixed.

"The affected customers can not call out or receive calls," reads a statement posted by Alberta Emergency Alert on Saturday afternoon.

Those affected are advised to use cell phones when possible.

Alberta Emergency Alert initially said the disruption could last nearly a month, however crews were dispatched immediately and a Telus spokesperson said service is expected to be restored by Saturday evening.

Empress is a village about 350 kilometres east of Calgary near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.