Landline phone service down in Empress, Alta.

Affected customers can not call out or receive calls.

Landline phone service is down in the village of Empress, Alta. and the disruption could last until Aug. 24, according to Alberta Emergency Alert. (Village of Empress)

Telus landline phone service is down in Empress, Alta., and it could be nearly a month before the disruption is fixed.

"The affected customers can not call out or receive calls," reads a statement posted by Alberta Emergency Alert on Saturday afternoon.

Those affected are advised to use cell phones when possible. 

Alberta Emergency Alert initially said the disruption could last nearly a month, however crews were dispatched immediately and a Telus spokesperson said service is expected to be restored by Saturday evening.

Empress is a village about 350 kilometres east of Calgary near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border. 

