Landline phone service down in Empress, Alta.
Affected customers can not call out or receive calls
Telus landline phone service is down in Empress, Alta., and it could be nearly a month before the disruption is fixed.
"The affected customers can not call out or receive calls," reads a statement posted by Alberta Emergency Alert on Saturday afternoon.
Those affected are advised to use cell phones when possible.
Alberta Emergency Alert initially said the disruption could last nearly a month, however crews were dispatched immediately and a Telus spokesperson said service is expected to be restored by Saturday evening.
Empress is a village about 350 kilometres east of Calgary near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.
