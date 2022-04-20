Alberta government announces details of new employment program

Premier Jason Kenney provided an outline Tuesday of the province's new jobs program, which he said will help Alberta continue its post-pandemic economic recovery.

The program, called Alberta at Work, will invest $600 million set aside in the 2022 budget into meeting the needs of the labour market.

Kenney said it will focus on removing barriers to employment, reskilling people for career transitions and attracting and retaining young workers.

"Whether you are a newcomer to Alberta, you're returning to work after a long period of unemployment or you have a disability, we want to make sure that you find a meaningful job in this province," said Kenney.

The premier also emphasized the importance of integrating more women, new immigrants and Indigenous workers into Alberta's economy.

Kaycee Madu, Alberta's minister of labour and immigration, said that under the program, $23 million will go toward continuing the Canada-Alberta job grant, which helps employers hire and train Alberta workers.

"We see companies move into Alberta or expand into creating new jobs and there aren't enough people with the necessary skills to share in Alberta's success," said Madu.

Investing in education

Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta's minister of advanced education, said substantial new funding for the province's post-secondary education system will help address the province's structural unemployment issues.

"By making more financial supports available, we are ensuring that post-secondary education stays accessible to everyone, especially at this critical time in our province," said Nicolaides.

He said $171 million will be allocated over the next three years to target enrolment growth, with the aim to create 7,000 new spots in post-secondary programs relating to finance, health care, civil and computer engineering, apprenticeship and education.

"The skilled trades are part of our province's great history, and the apprenticeship education model has as much value as other forms of post-secondary education," said Nicolaides.

Money has also been allocated to expand the province's apprenticeship and micro-credential programs and to continue existing scholarships and fund new low income bursaries.