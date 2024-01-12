Alberta's electricity demand surges to new record as extreme cold continues

Alberta set an all-time provincial record for power demand on Thursday evening as extreme cold weather blanketed the province.

At 6 p.m., total demand hit an hourly peak of 12,384 megawatts of electricity, beating Alberta's last hourly peak power demand record of 12,192 megawatts set on Dec. 21, 2022 — during a previous cold snap.

And on Friday, around 4:20 p.m., the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) declared a grid alert due to high power demand caused by extreme cold, two natural gas generator outages and very low renewable power on the system.

The AESO issues a grid alert when the power system is under stress and emergency reserves are needed to meet demand and maintain system reliability.

It asked consumers to reduce their electricity use to help mitigate the possibility of undertaking more serious emergency measures to balance the system, such as rotating power outages.

High power demand due to extreme cold, two large natural gas generator outages, and very low renewable power on the system have prompted the AESO to declare a Grid Alert. Find information on Grid Alerts here <a href="https://t.co/eQAHOzfzgI">https://t.co/eQAHOzfzgI</a> <a href="https://t.co/1pzOJt2T1L">pic.twitter.com/1pzOJt2T1L</a> —@theAESO

Leif Sollid, communications manager for the AESO, says the surge in electricity demand doesn't come as a shock.

"Furnaces are running nonstop in people's homes … block heaters being plugged in, people using space heaters, all of those things that are above and beyond our normal daily power consumption," said Sollid.

He says they're watching things "very closely."

Watt's up with the grid?

So when it comes to the power demand on the grid, conditions are going to be "tight," Sollid told CBC News in an interview on Friday.

He notes that a couple of natural gas generators in the province are off-line due to both planned and unplanned outages.

Demand for electricity in Alberta hit a new hourly peak of 12,384 megawatts on Thursday, January 11, 2024, as extreme cold weather blanketed the province. Stay warm and check out our electricity conservation tips: <a href="https://t.co/H3xXXvV4Ou">https://t.co/H3xXXvV4Ou</a> <a href="https://t.co/iehTcsQcOx">pic.twitter.com/iehTcsQcOx</a> —@theAESO

"Today, we are at risk of having to use our emergency reserves based on what we're seeing with the forecast, with the grid, with demand being very high and very little renewable energy," he said.

Because of the record-breaking demand for power — and the potential for that record to be smashed again — Sollid says AESO has a message for Albertans.

"If you can, please conserve electricity between the peak demand period, which is from 4 to 7 p.m.," he said, adding that it's the "little things," such as not running the dishwasher or doing laundry during peak hours.

It was as low as -36 C on Friday morning in Calgary, according to Environment Canada. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Nonetheless, Sollid says they're well equipped for all the challenges that the extreme cold might bring.

"I think it's important that Albertans understand we have very highly trained system controllers who monitor and manage the grid in real time, they see the entire grid second to second," he said.

"There's a lot of technology and training at their disposal to keep the lights on in Alberta, and they've done a very successful job at that over the years. We're counting on their work today."