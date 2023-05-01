Party leaders walk fine line of an emergency during election campaign

The leaders of the United Conservative and New Democratic parties are pledging to focus on the needs of the more than 24,000 people forced out of their homes by wildfires in northern and central Alberta.

The crisis is hitting during a high stakes provincial election set for May 29. Recent polls show the two top parties are running neck and neck with a sizeable portion of the electorate undecided.

In her role as premier, UCP leader Danielle Smith said she's keeping NDP leader Rachel Notley in the loop on what's happening with the government response to the wildfire situation.

Notley has some background on these situations, given she was premier when a major fire threatened Fort McMurray in May 2016.

It was the largest wildfire evacuation in Alberta's history as more than 88,000 residents were forced to flee to safety.

Both Smith and Notley say that public safety is the top priority in this situation.

Smith said at a news conference on Saturday that she doesn't think at this point that the fires could delay the entire election.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she thinks the election will go ahead as planned. (The Canadian Press)

She's hopeful the election will go ahead as planned.

But what ultimately happens in some communities will depend on how the situation plays out in the days ahead.

"These are localized matters and Elections Alberta informed me that they would be making local accommodations," said Smith.

"The hope I think that everyone has is that we will make sure that we get through the immediate crisis that we're in and get people back into their communities."

Even though there is an election on, Smith said the provincial government is still on duty and looking out for public safety.

"I want Albertans to be assured that there is a stable, functioning government that is here to support them throughout this unprecedented crisis."

Smith attended an election event in northeast Calgary on Saturday afternoon with one of her candidates.

Notley said that her party has suspended local campaigns in six ridings directly affected by the wildfire situation.

The ridings include: Drayton Valley-Devon, Lesser Slave Lake, Central Peace-Notley, Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland, West Yellowhead and Grande Prairie-Wapiti.

During Saturday's news conference, Smith also confirmed that two candidates have officially suspended their campaigns — Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism Todd Loewen — who is running in the Central Peace-Notley riding and Andrew Boitchenko in the Drayton Valley-Devon riding.



"He was telling me today about a personal property that he owns where you've got three fires that are converging at once," Smith said referring to Loewen.

"So he's got a number of reasons why he needs to take a step back from the campaign and I support him doing that."

A smoke column rises from a wildfire near Shining Bank, Alta. on May 5, 2023. (Alberta Wildfire/Handout via Reuters)

The NDP leader said the situation will be monitored daily. But for now, her plan is to continue the election campaign in other parts of Alberta that are not directly affected by the wildfires.

She said she's offered her assistance to Smith.

"We are quite sincere in our offer to participate in the emergency planning committee. I think that we have experience and advice that we can offer and I think it helps depoliticize what should be a laser focus on public safety," said Notley.

A longtime political commentator and pollster, Janet Brown, said the two leaders have a fine line to walk when a crisis like this lands during a provincial election.

A principal with Janet Brown Opinion Research, she said the party leaders need to be mindful how their actions are perceived by voters even as the overall campaigns continue.

"The biggest mistake you can make is to look like you are undestimating the impact to the people involved and the second biggest mistake you can make is to look like you're capitalizing on the situation," said Brown.

As for bringing Notley into the loop by sharing information about the wildfire situation, Brown called it an essential move by Smith.

She pointed to the example Notley set in 2016 during the Fort McMurray fire emergency when she consulted frequently with then opposition leader Brian Jean.

"Events like this have to transcend politics. I don't think the electorate would tolerate anything else,' she said.

"It's just good government to include the opposition in a crisis like this."



For now, even as the two opponents are locked in a fight for who will lead the province after the May 29 election, the party leaders need to be seen as working cooperatively in the best interests of those who live in the fire zones.