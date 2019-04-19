3 NDP candidates concede to election rivals as Alberta's (unofficial) results near completion

Elections Alberta ballot counters are continuing to work on Good Friday, counting ballots cast in the advance poll.

But the NDP candidate in Calgary-Varsity, Anne McGrath, has already conceded to her UCP competitor Jason Copping.

I would like to congratulate Jason Copping on his victory. I would also like to congratulate my felllow candidates in the riding for putting their names forward. While this is not the outcome I wanted, I respect the choice made by voters. —@NDPAnne

Brian Malkinson, the incumbent NDP candidate in Calgary-Currie, also congratulated his UCP counterpart Nicholas Milliken Friday morning.

I had a chance to call <a href="https://twitter.com/NickMilliken?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NickMilliken</a> personally this afternoon to congratulate him. My full message is below. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyccurrie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyccurrie</a> <a href="https://t.co/es01vUiXGk">pic.twitter.com/es01vUiXGk</a> —@BrianMalkinson

And Miranda Rosin of the UCP secured her win over the NDP's incumbent candidate in Banff-Kananaskis, Cam Westhead — who was elected in 2015 in Banff-Cochrane before the riding boundaries were shifted.

"It has been an honour and a privilege serving the people of Banff-Cochrane, who are as inspiring as the landscapes that surround them," Westhead wrote on Facebook. "Together, we made great strides towards addressing priorities like affordability and protecting the environment."

This was the first year Albertans were allowed to "vote anywhere" from polling stations across the province during the advance vote, which ran from April 9 to April 13.

There were around 223,000 out-of-electoral-district votes to be processed in order to determine results in some of the tight races. The count started Wednesday afternoon with the ballots from all the locations open for the full five days of the advance vote.

They now have around 84,000 ballots left from polling stations that may have not been open for the five days of advance polls, or for sporadic hours.

'No guarantees'

If things go well, Elections Alberta hopes to have the count finished today, and not Saturday as originally predicted.

"Hopefully we can get them finished today, and be finished earlier than we expected," said Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Drew Westwater, who took a quick break from counting votes to speak to CBC News. "There's no guarantees, but that's our plan."

Elections Alberta is using high-speed vote tabulators, but the count may be slowed by challenges from party scrutineers.

Pedestrians walk past an advance polling station sign and Calgary Flames logo outside Calgary City Hall on April 12. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

"We have scrutineers present from all the parties, that were invited, and they're observing the process and making any challenges and comments that they want while we're doing the counting and we take the time to accommodate their requests so that the process is valid, open and transparent," he said.

After the 84,000 ballots are counted, full unofficial results will be ready on the Elections Alberta website. Those counts won't be official until 10 days after the election on April 26.

Undecided races

As of Tuesday night, the UCP were projected to win, or leading, with 63 seats — or 55 per cent of the vote — while the NDP managed to take 24 seats. Those numbers remain unchanged on Friday, but some races were tightening.

At last count of CBC projections, these were the races that were still waiting for the final tally:

Calgary-Falconridge : The UCP's Devinder Toor is currently leading over the NDP's Parmeet Singh with 155 votes and 64/65 polls reporting.

: The UCP's Devinder Toor is currently leading over the NDP's Parmeet Singh with 155 votes and 64/65 polls reporting. Edmonton-South West: The UCP's Kaycee Madu is leading, with 63/64 polls reporting, over NDP rival John Archer. Madu claims on Facebook his opponent has conceded, but CBC News has not yet confirmed.

The UCP's Kaycee Madu is leading, with 63/64 polls reporting, over NDP rival John Archer. Madu claims on Facebook his opponent has conceded, but CBC News has not yet confirmed. Edmonton-West Henday: NDP candidate Jon Carson is currently leading over the UCP's Nicole Williams with 316 votes as of 2:50 p.m. Friday, and 71/72 polls reporting.

NDP candidate Jon Carson is currently leading over the UCP's Nicole Williams with 316 votes as of 2:50 p.m. Friday, and 71/72 polls reporting. Lethbridge-West: This race that includes former environment minister Shannon Phillips is actually tightening with the advance vote count. The NDP is currently leading with 206 votes as of 2:50 p.m. Friday over Karri Flatla of the UCP.

In the end, 69.9 per cent of Albertans voted in the election — the highest turnout since 1982.