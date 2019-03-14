Alberta political leaders to square off in pre-election debate

The leaders of Alberta's main political parties will face off in a debate less than two weeks before the spring election.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney, Liberal Leader David Khan and Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel will participate in the debate in Edmonton on April 4 at 5:30 p.m. MT.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley has been invited, but has not yet confirmed if she will participate.

The 90-minute debate will be broadcast on CBC TV, Radio One and online, and will be followed by 30 minutes of additional coverage after the event.

It's being hosted by a media consortium including CBC, CTV, Postmedia and Rogers.

Only parties elected to the legislature under their current party banner were invited to participate.

Freedom Conservative Party Leader Derek Fildebrandt said on Twitter it's "grossly undemocratic" that he will not be allowed to debate.

Out of the 5 official parties in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABleg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABleg</a>, only 3 have elected leaders. One of those is the FCP. In the absence of any law on the matter, we should move forward based on established precedent. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> <a href="https://t.co/arzDPiStzk">https://t.co/arzDPiStzk</a> —@Dfildebrandt

He was elected as a Wildrose MLA in 2015 and was a brief member of the UCP caucus that formed when the Wildrose and PC parties merged in 2017. He left after a series of political scandals and formed the FCP in 2018.

While Fildebrandt is an elected member of the legislature, Mandel and Khan are not, but their parties do hold seats.

Notley's spokesperson Cheryl Oates tweeted that it's their hope to have all elected parties represented in the debate.

We’re still considering the consoritum proposal for a televised debate. It’s important Albertans have the opportunity to hear from the leaders. Our hope is that the debate will include all parties that were represented in the legislature. <a href="https://twitter.com/ableg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ableg</a> —@cherylanne

CTV anchor Tara Nelson will moderate, and panelists include:

CBC Alberta provincial affairs reporter Kim Trynacity.

Postmedia legislature reporter Emma Graney.

CTV Edmonton anchor Erin Isfeld.

CityNews reporter Courtney Theriault.

In the lead-up to the debate, voters can send in their questions to calgarydebate@ctv.ca.