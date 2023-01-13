What's your ballot-box question? Be an opinion writer for CBC for the 2023 Alberta election

What's the one thing that means the most to you in terms of the provincial election and why is that? Is there a particular story you can share that illustrates it?

We all vote for different reasons. We want to hear yours.

During this election campaign, we want to hear from Albertans from all corners of the province. If you feel like your voice isn't represented much on the CBC, here's your chance to help change that.

We're looking for 12 people to bring their views to the CBC for the spring provincial election campaign.

This is a paid writing opportunity and you don't have to be a professional writer. You'll be invited to a half-day online writing workshop with CBC's lead opinion editor, Jim Brown. Then you'll work one-on-one with a CBC editor to produce your piece.

By the way, did you just read this and think — oh, my friend should do that!

Recruit them, please! Democracy is stronger when we hear perspectives from across all of our communities. And sometimes people with really important things to share still need someone to make that suggestion.

Questions? Email the CBC's Elise Stolte at elise.stolte@cbc.ca.

Click here if that form doesn't load in your Internet browser.